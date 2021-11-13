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Bill Maher Schools Dem Senator On NATURAL IMMUNITY! AND MORE!
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10 views • November 13, 2021
RealNewsChannel.com

UPDATE: Racine County Sheriff Refers Criminal Charges Against Five Top Wisconsin Elections Commissioners in Nursing Home Voting Scam
“We Will Not Comply” – Thousands – Including City Workers, LAPD Officers, and Firefighters – Gather Outside Los Angeles City Hall to Protest Upcoming Deadline for Covid Vaccine Mandates – (VIDEO)
WAYNE ROOT: Vaccine Mandate is Cloward-Piven Plan to Destroy USA and End Capitalism
NEW POLL: American’s Number One Goal For Biden Is To Resign, Retire or Quit
James O’Keefe: “10 FBI Agents... handcuffed me and threw me against the hallway... partially clothed in front of my neighbors.” [VIDEO]
GM, Ford and Stellantis (formerly Chrysler) Employees Join “Hundreds of Thousands” In Nationwide 3-Day Protest Against Forced Vaccinations [VIDEO]
Unvaccinated Nurse’s Gut-Wrenching Story Goes Viral:”These shoes were on my feet and this badge was clipped to my chest as I...”
Bill Maher Schools Dem Senator On NATURAL IMMUNITY: It’s “the best kind of immunity...The world recognizes natural immunity...We don’t because everything in this country has to go through the pharmaceutical companies” [VIDEO]
Bombshell Testimony From Grosskreutz Proves Rittenhouse Was Justified In Defending Himsel
Supercut! Aaron Rodgers VS The Woke Mob
Summit Of Hundreds Of Doctors Warn Americans: DO NOT Vaccinate Your Children!
Authorities Scramble to Cover up Vaccine Injuries
Know Thy Enemy
UN Announces Plan To Vax Children without Parents consent
Courageous LA County Sheriff Tells The Truth About Covid Vax Mandates
WATCH: Bayer Pharmaceuticals President Admits mRNA Injections Are Cell & Gene Therapies. Predicts 95% Would Refuse With No “Pandemic”
Tucker Carlson and Marjorie Taylor Greene Investigate: Jan. 6 Protestors TORTURED In D.C. Jail?
France Joins Canada, Sweden, Iceland, Denmark and Finland – in Warning of Heart-Related Health Risks with Moderna Vaccine
Biden Is Exposed For Weaponizing DOJ
The Sexual Predator In The White House

Source Links:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/racine-county-sheriff-refers-criminal-charges-five-top-wisconsin-elections-commissioners-nursing-home-voting-scam/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/will-not-comply-thousands-including-city-workers-lapd-officers-firemen-gather-outside-los-angeles-city-hall-protest-upcoming-deadline-covid-vaccine-mandates-video/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/wayne-root-vaccine-mandate-cloward-piven-plan-destroy-usa-end-capitalism/
https://100percentfedup.com/new-poll-americans-number-one-goal-for-biden-is-to-resign-retire-or-quit/
https://100percentfedup.com/james-okeefe-10-fbi-agents-handcuffed-me-and-threw-me-against-the-hallway-partially-clothed-in-front-of-my-neighbors-video/
https://twitter.com/AKA_RealDirty/status/1457902677896093703?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1457902677896093703%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2F100percentfedup.com%2Fjames-okeefe-10-fbi-agents-handcuffed-me-and-threw-me-against-the-hallway-pa
Keywords
bill mahervaccinecovidnatural immunity
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