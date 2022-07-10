THE CALM BEFORE THE STORM





https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970



TheCrowhouse





https://thecrowhouse.com

BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheCrowhouse/

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@thecrowhouse:2

3Speak: https://3speak.co/user/maxigan

DollarVigilanteTV: https://dollarvigilante.tv/c/the_crowhouse/videos

FreedomTube https://freedom.social/cmpgm/crow10

Mixcloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/discover/the-crowhouse/

Telegram: https://t.me/thecrowhouseoffical

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1129873

Gab: https://gab.com/MaxIgan

Gettr: https://www.gettr.com/user/thecrowhouse

Minds: https://www.minds.com/maxiganscrowhouse/

BrandNewTube https://brandnewtube.com/@thecrowhouse

Discord : https://discord.com/channels/TheCrowhouse#7982

MeWe: https://mewe.com/group/5aa84d353016dd184af55702

TheCrowhouse Banned YouTube Archive on AltCensored:

https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCegOTmclzjfKuQh0SHflqww

The Crowhouse Community Forums:

https://thecrowhouse.community/

Contributions and donations can now only be received via Wise bank.

If you would like to assist please visit this page:

https://thecrowhouse.com/contribute.html

Crypto-currencies:

Bitcoin:

bc1qj3vrxj4zyyuaq2f8r3vgur6nrejgewckfv7gpa

Ethereum:

0x924C0F9A9889f703a9220eCf322342B9d6BDb32D

Monero: 87myJVoX3H4Pfd3hDp2wujHeB6K7VdFYF2zJJmoqGv8yE55mQDJdg3ySqnmwBXdZLrhJyydykgs2khmckmJNadaeHY3CrYQ

Pirate Chain: zs1f7jvqcntcplpfnva2lw7spwzr0xa5x7wczneg0v2epl78quqnt9ggudrk02yyzp8t4zy7pmflat

Litecoin:

LcTY57kkuWaSF8YqC9EbLpxBj5kcQzMLhQ

Dash:

XfGA55jscnDdHyQKhKTAEHQMP6GhqC5AGm

Bitcoin Cash:

qrnrjs27537pwd5ss2g6ez8epyp2cjfu8vu4tlrn5g

Dogecoin:

DTskDdMTAqRuTvJLEkJCU3mqVHL2nUx8xJ

XRP:

rBDovEDF53dPqHbNR3CEbmim3Aapo4tXq2

Canadians distressed as Rogers outage leaves customers stranded

https://www.ctvnews.ca/business/canadians-distressed-as-rogers-outage-leaves-customers-stranded-1.5980428

EU Gets Landmark Deal to Phase Out Combustion Engine by 2035

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-06-29/eu-countries-uphold-phaseout-of-emissions-from-new-cars-by-2035#xj4y7vzkg

Massive explosion and fire in Rome

https://twitter.com/realzaidzayn/status/1545852089602936832?s=09

Tell Me Lies.. | MSM covering for the main-effects of the jab

https://www.bitchute.com/video/KmKhMv2tWzBO/

Jason Breshears - Archaix

https://archaix.com/

Rachel Reenstra GoFundMe

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-a-victim-of-a-brutal-beating

Weatherwar101 Website

https://weatherwar101.wordpress.com/

Weatherwar101 YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7ktpNzvxJo8PHD0bLl5K-Q

Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly

https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/

Crypto 101: https://scarecrow--dollarvigilante.thrivecart.com/the-crypto-vigilante-embed/61d5d4dff09e0/

Investing In Junior Mining Companies: https://scarecrow--dollarvigilante.thrivecart.com/the-dollar-vigilante/61cf75a2baa87/

Jeff Berwick Special Stock Pick: https://scarecrow--dollarvigilante.thrivecart.com/the-dollar-vigilante/6166decd93629/

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:

https://cdn-104.anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/7a4bf4c6-1655569280/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored.pdf

"History is a pack of lies about events that never happened, told by people that weren't there." - George Santayana.

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell

“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa

“Their stupidity does not amaze me, its when they're smart that amazes me. It's baffling whenever you find someone who's smart — incredible. Soon you'll have zoos for such things.” ― Frank Zappa

"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn

TURN OF YOUR TELEVISION!!!

THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!