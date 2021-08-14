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The Deep State High Tech Surveillance, Leading to Censorship and Voter Fraud - Dr.Shiva
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125 views • August 14, 2021
This was Dr. Shiva Ayadurai 's presentation at Mike Lindell's Cyber Symposium August 12, 2021. Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai, MIT PhD in Biological Engineering, the Inventor of Email, Scientist, Engineer and Educator reveals how Big Tech is really Government Tech. Government With Big Tech Destroys Free Speech.
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