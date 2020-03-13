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UNUSUAL UPLIFT AT YELLOWSTONE VOLCANO!! GOSH DARN IT!!
ZGoldenReport
ZGoldenReport
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414 views • March 13, 2020
UNUSUAL UPLIFT AT YELLOWSTONE VOLCANO WAS CAUSED BY MAGMA RISING UP DEEP BENEATH THE SURFACE, STUDY FINDS!!

An area of the Yellowstone supervolcano started rising at an unusually high rate. Over the next two years, it rose by over 5.9 inches per year—the highest rate of uplift ever recorded inside the caldera. What was behind this was unknown.

Now, scientists have said this unusual period of ground deformation was the result of magma intrusion deep below the Norris Geyser Basin area. When magma rises, it pushes the rock above it up.

In a study published in the Journal of Geological Research-Solid Earth, researchers from the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) looked at the event and found magma rising under the Basin was behind the uplift.
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yellowstone super volcanozgoldenreportuplift at yellowstoneyellowstone volcano upliftunusual uplift yellowstone
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