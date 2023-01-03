(Rev 18:23) “for thy merchants were the great men of the earth; for by thy sorceries/(pharmakeia).."

Create New Account
Trump: the son of perdition
Published Yesterday |

(Revelation 18:23) “for thy merchants were the great men of the earth; for by thy sorceries/(pharmakeia) were all nations deceived.”


(Matthew 6:24) “No man can serve two masters: for either he will hate the one, and love the other; or else he will hold to the one, and despise the other. Ye cannot serve God and mammon.”


Source 1: https://www.biblegateway.com/

Published by Bible Gateway; new testament scriptures; Matthew; Revelation; Date published: unknown; Date of website access: August 20, 2021.


(Thumbnail) — Source 2: https://www.reddit.com/r/mildlyinfuriating/comments/9k1t3y/big_pharma/

Big Pharma; Posted on Reddit; Date published: 2019; Date of website access: August 20, 2021.


(Thumbnail) — Source 3: https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/does-it-matter-which-covid-19-vaccine-i-take/

Does It Matter Which COVID-19 Vaccine You Get?; FiveThirtyEight; Published by Maggie Koerth; Date published: December 18, 2020; Date of website access: August 20, 2021.


Source 4: https://www.google.com/finance/quote/MRNA:NASDAQ

Posted by Google Finance; Google; Date posted: August 20, 2021; Date of website access: August 20, 2021.


Source 5: https://www.google.com/finance/quote/BNTX:NASDAQ

Posted by Google Finance; Google; Date posted: August 20, 2021; Date of website access: August 20, 2021.


Source 6: https://languages.oup.com/google-dictionary-en/

mammon; Oxford Languages; Published by Oxford University Press; Date posted: unknown; Date of website access: August 20, 2021.

Keywords
pharmaceuticalsmark of the beastwitchcraftsorcerytranshumanismdays of noahend of dayspoisoningmerchantspharmakeiapharmacybible propheciesdays of lotgod genevmat2 geneoperation warp speedluciferasemrnagraphene oxidehydra vulgarisbig pharmaceuticalssoaring profitscv-19 shotsnephilim hybridscv-19 shot

