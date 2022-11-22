Create New Account
CASHLESS ENSLAVEMENT IS HERE! - As Economies COLLAPSE, Technocracy RISES! - David Morgan EXCLUSIVE
World Alternative Media
Published 6 days ago

Josh Sigurdson talks with David Morgan of The Morgan Report about the cashless enslavement of humanity via the Hegelian Dialectic of "problem, reaction, solution, repeat" and the extent the globalist psychopaths will go in order to force us into a cashless society with social credit, carbon credits and more.

David Morgan is one of the world's most renowned silver experts and has no problem speaking the absolute truth as we walk into the technocratic Great Reset. He breaks down the ways we are being manipulated, distracted and bred into a new age of transhumanism utilizing the currency system and the fears of the dependent populace.

From problems to actual solutions, we break it all down in this video.


Keywords
newspoliticseconomymarketsnwoconspiracysilvertechnocracyfinancetranshumanismvoluntaryismcashlessjosh sigurdsonklaus schwabgreat resetdavid morganwam

