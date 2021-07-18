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VAERS-21 - The Truth Podcast: Question Everything!
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421 views • July 18, 2021
The mainstream media is attempting to downplay the serious adverse events being reported to VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System) in conjunction with Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccines, claiming that the figures pale in comparison to the number of lives being “saved” from the injections. What they are missing, though, is the fact that VAERS only captures a very small percentage of the total number of injuries and deaths caused by the (experimental) jabs.
Amazingly, a 2013 study found that nearly 30 percent of all health care professionals have never even heard of VAERS. This means that an even greater percentage of their patients have likely never heard of it, either.
Among those who do know about VAERS and come across a potential adverse effect, a whopping 83 percent fail to ever report it.
On this episode of The Truth Podcast: Question Everything!, I attempt to answer the question, has the CDC become a danger to comprehensive informed consent?
For more information on what's discussed, visit Truth-Podcast.com
Amazingly, a 2013 study found that nearly 30 percent of all health care professionals have never even heard of VAERS. This means that an even greater percentage of their patients have likely never heard of it, either.
Among those who do know about VAERS and come across a potential adverse effect, a whopping 83 percent fail to ever report it.
On this episode of The Truth Podcast: Question Everything!, I attempt to answer the question, has the CDC become a danger to comprehensive informed consent?
For more information on what's discussed, visit Truth-Podcast.com
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