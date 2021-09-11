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Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee - 10_22_2020, with Slide 16 for 1-third sec around the 4.666 sec mark (appox. 2 hr, 33 min, 40 sec of the original presentation file)
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170 views • September 11, 2021
What they knew was coming a year ago: Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee - 10_22_2020, with Slide 16 for 1-third second around the 4.666 sec mark ( at the appox. 2 hr., 33 min, 40 sec. mark of the original 4-hour+ presentation file, here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1XTiL9rUpkg )
THE PRESENTER BLEW RIGHT BY IT ON PURPOSE.
THE PRESENTER BLEW RIGHT BY IT ON PURPOSE.
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