Fear Thou Not; For I Am With Thee

Many have entered into a season of refinement and quite possibly a wilderness season. Many are also fearful about end times events we are now seeing unfold before our very eyes. Are you fearful? Do you try to overcome fear but have trouble doing so? Do you spend more time worrying over current events rather than praying? Do you truly believe what the Lord says about fear and worry? Are you focused on Jesus or the storm? In this initially unplanned episode of the Innocence Redeemed podcast, I will lay out how and why we need to overcome our doubts and fear by faith and I lay out the alternatives in what can end up happening in not doing so.All verses for this podcast are available at: