Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ep. 2925a - [CB] Following Same Gold Playbook & Using It On Bitcoin, Big Fail
170 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 14 days ago |
Shop now

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2925a - Nov 14,2022

[CB] Following Same Gold Playbook & Using It On Bitcoin, Big Fail

The [CB] is using the same playbook that they used in 1933 to control the gold market and they are now using it to try to control the Bitcoin. This will fail. The people around the world are watching, the economy is falling apart and they know who is responsible for it. The world is watching.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com  site.

Help Melt Body Fat Away With This Special Keto Powder!
Click Here-->  http://ketowithx22.com
Try it today for 51% OFF ^^^ 




Keywords
politicsdigital currencycentral bankweffed reservegreat resetbiden adminx22 financial report

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket