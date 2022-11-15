Ep. 2925a - [CB] Following Same Gold Playbook & Using It On Bitcoin, Big Fail

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2925a - Nov 14,2022

[CB] Following Same Gold Playbook & Using It On Bitcoin, Big Fail

The [CB] is using the same playbook that they used in 1933 to control the gold market and they are now using it to try to control the Bitcoin. This will fail. The people around the world are watching, the economy is falling apart and they know who is responsible for it. The world is watching.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

