BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Biden's Nominee to Lead ATF, David Chipman, Exposed as Extremely Anti-Gun
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
3946 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • May 29, 2021
SOURCE:
Colion Noir

David Chipman ATF
https://bit.ly/2CHLudt

Biden's Nominee to Lead ATF, David Chipman, Exposed as Extremely Anti-Gun:

Biden's pick for Gun Control CZar, David Chipman is being nominated for a position responsible for regulating firearms in this country.

You would think the person would be somebody who was impartial and didn't have a political leaning.

But, we're talking about an individual who, as of today, works for an anti-gun organization that disagrees with the Heller Supreme Court's case that said that we have an individual right to own firearms.

He works for an organization that disagreed with that supreme court decision. His goal is as clear as day. They want to ban firearms, and he wants to start with the AR-15.

Take into account his definition of what an assault weapon is.

He would create law based on his interpretation, the ATF is not there to be in a position to create law.

Having somebody like David Chipman in this position is no different than getting the Grand Master of the KKK to be the head of the Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Commission.

All of these anti-gun organizations are begging for his confirmation because they understand that they can leverage his position to create additional gun control laws through the ATF.

His whole purpose is to get into this position to further the agenda of restricting our rights under the Second Amendment.

He knows it, the anti-gun organizations know it, Biden knows it, and now the rest of the world knows it because he embarrassed himself during this hearing.

Pro 2A Messages on Performance Face Masks
https://www.mrcolionnoir.com/go/perfo...

Help US Further our Pro Constitution, Pro 2A message:
https://www.MrColionNoir.com/donate/

GUNS ARE ESSENTIAL Merchandise
➡️ https://bit.ly/2XxJxbT

Keep America Tactical Merchandise
➡️ http://bit.ly/2VQnFFR

Come And Take It
➡️ https://bit.ly/39PupMR

If I Only Had One Concealed Carry - FREE Book
➡️ https://www.mrcolionnoir.com/start-here/

To Order Your PRO 2A Hats Click Here:
➡️ https://shop.mrcolionnoir.com/collect...

FOLLOW ME ON:
Twitter - https://twitter.com/mrcolionnoir
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/colionnoir/
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/COLIONNOIR/

#GunsAreEssential
Keywords
gun control2abiden
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Tariff-Related Layoffs Draw Scrutiny as Some Republican Voters Reassess Midterm Support

Tariff-Related Layoffs Draw Scrutiny as Some Republican Voters Reassess Midterm Support

Garrison Vance
Israel Criticizes Nobel Committee for Honoring Gaza Genocide Investigator

Israel Criticizes Nobel Committee for Honoring Gaza Genocide Investigator

Garrison Vance
Trump Says Russia Will Export Diesel, Lifts Sanctions

Trump Says Russia Will Export Diesel, Lifts Sanctions

Sterling Ashworth
Trump Calls for Ukraine to Elect New President, Citing Refusal of Peace Deals

Trump Calls for Ukraine to Elect New President, Citing Refusal of Peace Deals

Garrison Vance
Palestinian Authority Confirms Postponement of First Parliamentary Elections in 20 Years

Palestinian Authority Confirms Postponement of First Parliamentary Elections in 20 Years

Garrison Vance
Trump Just Begged Putin for a Diesel Bailout: The Energy Crisis Is Here and It&#8217;s Going to Get Worse

Trump Just Begged Putin for a Diesel Bailout: The Energy Crisis Is Here and It’s Going to Get Worse

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy