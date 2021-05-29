© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Biden's Nominee to Lead ATF, David Chipman, Exposed as Extremely Anti-Gun
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • May 29, 2021
SOURCE:
Colion Noir
David Chipman ATF
https://bit.ly/2CHLudt
Biden's Nominee to Lead ATF, David Chipman, Exposed as Extremely Anti-Gun:
Biden's pick for Gun Control CZar, David Chipman is being nominated for a position responsible for regulating firearms in this country.
You would think the person would be somebody who was impartial and didn't have a political leaning.
But, we're talking about an individual who, as of today, works for an anti-gun organization that disagrees with the Heller Supreme Court's case that said that we have an individual right to own firearms.
He works for an organization that disagreed with that supreme court decision. His goal is as clear as day. They want to ban firearms, and he wants to start with the AR-15.
Take into account his definition of what an assault weapon is.
He would create law based on his interpretation, the ATF is not there to be in a position to create law.
Having somebody like David Chipman in this position is no different than getting the Grand Master of the KKK to be the head of the Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Commission.
All of these anti-gun organizations are begging for his confirmation because they understand that they can leverage his position to create additional gun control laws through the ATF.
His whole purpose is to get into this position to further the agenda of restricting our rights under the Second Amendment.
He knows it, the anti-gun organizations know it, Biden knows it, and now the rest of the world knows it because he embarrassed himself during this hearing.
Pro 2A Messages on Performance Face Masks
https://www.mrcolionnoir.com/go/perfo...
Help US Further our Pro Constitution, Pro 2A message:
https://www.MrColionNoir.com/donate/
GUNS ARE ESSENTIAL Merchandise
➡️ https://bit.ly/2XxJxbT
Keep America Tactical Merchandise
➡️ http://bit.ly/2VQnFFR
Come And Take It
➡️ https://bit.ly/39PupMR
If I Only Had One Concealed Carry - FREE Book
➡️ https://www.mrcolionnoir.com/start-here/
To Order Your PRO 2A Hats Click Here:
➡️ https://shop.mrcolionnoir.com/collect...
FOLLOW ME ON:
Twitter - https://twitter.com/mrcolionnoir
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/colionnoir/
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/COLIONNOIR/
#GunsAreEssential
Colion Noir
David Chipman ATF
https://bit.ly/2CHLudt
Biden's Nominee to Lead ATF, David Chipman, Exposed as Extremely Anti-Gun:
Biden's pick for Gun Control CZar, David Chipman is being nominated for a position responsible for regulating firearms in this country.
You would think the person would be somebody who was impartial and didn't have a political leaning.
But, we're talking about an individual who, as of today, works for an anti-gun organization that disagrees with the Heller Supreme Court's case that said that we have an individual right to own firearms.
He works for an organization that disagreed with that supreme court decision. His goal is as clear as day. They want to ban firearms, and he wants to start with the AR-15.
Take into account his definition of what an assault weapon is.
He would create law based on his interpretation, the ATF is not there to be in a position to create law.
Having somebody like David Chipman in this position is no different than getting the Grand Master of the KKK to be the head of the Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Commission.
All of these anti-gun organizations are begging for his confirmation because they understand that they can leverage his position to create additional gun control laws through the ATF.
His whole purpose is to get into this position to further the agenda of restricting our rights under the Second Amendment.
He knows it, the anti-gun organizations know it, Biden knows it, and now the rest of the world knows it because he embarrassed himself during this hearing.
Pro 2A Messages on Performance Face Masks
https://www.mrcolionnoir.com/go/perfo...
Help US Further our Pro Constitution, Pro 2A message:
https://www.MrColionNoir.com/donate/
GUNS ARE ESSENTIAL Merchandise
➡️ https://bit.ly/2XxJxbT
Keep America Tactical Merchandise
➡️ http://bit.ly/2VQnFFR
Come And Take It
➡️ https://bit.ly/39PupMR
If I Only Had One Concealed Carry - FREE Book
➡️ https://www.mrcolionnoir.com/start-here/
To Order Your PRO 2A Hats Click Here:
➡️ https://shop.mrcolionnoir.com/collect...
FOLLOW ME ON:
Twitter - https://twitter.com/mrcolionnoir
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/colionnoir/
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/COLIONNOIR/
#GunsAreEssential
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.