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Elite Child Sex Trafficking Ring Awareness Explodes
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
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190 views • December 26, 2021
How many CNN employees does it take to screw in a lightbulb? None. Anything screwed by CNN employees is under investigation.

And so it goes. The nauseating CNN story uncovered by Project Veritas opens up the visibility of a larger child trafficking ring that has been clumsily revealing itself due to its own vile arrogance. The Epstein Scandal has moved the spotlight of alternate pieces of the international sex trafficking industry due to a tidal wave of whistleblowers and victims coming forward.

As the parallels to Epstein are unavoidable in the twisted saga of Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard.

Slowly but surely, the elite's industrialized perverse acquired tastes feeding on children and teenagers will reach a turning point. As their straw house built on a system of blackmail in exchange for power burns like wildfire.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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