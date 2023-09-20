⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (20 Sept 2023) - ENG Text, MOD clips only

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation
(20 September 2023)
▫️ The Armed Forces of the RU FED continue the SMO.
▫️ In Donetsk direct, the Yug Group of Forces, supported by aviati & artill, repelled 5 attacks by assault groups of the 3rd Assault Brig, the 53rd & 110th mech brigs of the UKR AF close to Kleshcheyevka, Veseloye & Khimik (Donetsk People's Republic).
▫️ The enemy's losses were up to 175 UKR troops, 1 tank, 1 armored fight vehicle, & 3 pick-up trucks.
▫️ In counter-battery warfare, the RU troops hit 1 U.S.-made M777 artillery syst, 1 Polish-made Krab self-propelled artill syst & 1 D-30 howitzer.
▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, units of the RU GoF supported by helicopters, artill & heavy flamethrower syst repelled 3 attacks by the AFU 71st Jaeger Brig close to Verbovoye (Zaporozhye reg).
▫️ Also, a cluster of manpower & hardware of the 116th Mech Brig of the AFU near the locality of Charivnoye (Zaporozhye reg) was hit by fire.
▫️ Up to 35 UKR troops, 2 armoured fight vehics & 2 motor vehics were eliminated.
▫️ In counter-battery warfare, the RU troops hit 1 U.S.-made M109 Paladin SP howitzer, 1 Akatsiya SP artillery syst, 2 D-30 &1 D-20 howitzers.
▫️ In Krasny Liman direct, well-coordinated actions of the Tsentr GoF, strikes by Army Aviation & artill fire repelled 2 attacks by assault groups of 63rd & 67th mech brigs of the UKR AF near Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk PR).
▫️ Close to Torskoye (DPR) & the Serebryansky forestry, the RU troops inflicted fire damage on clusters of manpower & hardware of the 63rd Mech Brig, the 12th Special Forces Brig & the 5th Brig of the UKR Nat'l Guard.
▫️ Up to 70 UKR men were killed & wounded, 2 armoured fighting vehic, 2 pick-up trucks, & D-30 howitzers were neutralised.
▫️ In S Donetsk direct, the Vostok GoF, in cooperation with aviat & artill repelled 1 attack of an assault detachment of the AFU 110th Territorial DEF Brig in the direction of Priyutnoye (Zaporozhye reg).
▫️ Air strikes & artill fire defeated manpower & hardware of the 79th Air Assault & 72nd Mech Brigs of the UKR AF close to Novomikhailovka & Vladimirovka (DPR).
▫️ The activities of a sabotage and recon group of the UKR AF' 38th Marines Brig were suppressed near the village of Novodonetskoye (DPR).
▫️ The enemy's losses for the day totaled up to 135 UKR servicemen killed & wounded, 2 pick-up trucks & 1 Msta-B howitzer.
▫️ In Kupyansk direct, aviat & artill of the Zapad GoF inflicted fire damage on manpower & hardware of the 14th, 32nd mech & 25th Air Assault Brigs of the AF of UKR close to Zagoruikovka, Ivanovka (Kharkov region), Rozovka and Berestovoye (LPR).
▫️ Over 65 UKR troops, 2 motor vehic & 1 U.S.-made M1097 Avenger anti-aircraft missile syst were neutralised.
▫️ In counter-battery warfare, the RU troops hit 1 M109 Paladin self-propelled howitzer, 2 U.S.-made M777 artill syst & 1 D-20 howitzer.
▫️ An ammo depot of the AFU 120th Territorial DEF Brig has been obliterated close to Gatishche (Kharkov reg).
▫️ In Kherson direct, 4 sabotage & recon groups of the AFU special operations forces close to Kazatskoye (Kherson reg) & the islands of Alyoshkinsky & Pereyaslavskyi were eliminated.
▫️ The enemy's losses were over 60 UKR men, 1 armoured fighting vehic & 4 motor vehics.
▫️ Also, 2 U.S.-made M777 artill systs & 1D-30 howitzer were hit during counter-battery warfare.
▫️ OP-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops & Artill of the RU GoF have engaged AFU manpower & hardware in 126 areas during the day.
▫️ In addition, command & observation post of a battalion of the 72nd Mech Brig(AFU) near Ugledar (DPR) & the temp deployment area of the 35th Marines Brig (AFU) near Petropavlovka (DPR) were hit.
▫️ Fighter jets of the RU Aerospace Forces intercepted 1 Su-24m bomber of the UKR Air Force close to Novovladimirovka (Nikolayev reg).
▫️ A UKR MiG-29 fighter jet has been hit by a drone strike at the Dolgintsevo airfield (Dnepropetrovsk reg).
◽️ AD & electronic warfare systs & small arms fire intercepted 4 Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles & 5 HIMARS & Smerch MLRS projectiles.
▫️ Moreover, 42 UKR UAV were downed close to Nagornoye, Gorlovka, Mikhailovka (DPR), Belogorovka, Karamzinovka, Volcheyarovka (LPR), Novogorovka, Novoye & Mirnoye (Zaporozhye reg), Podstepnoye & Kozachyi Lageru (Kherson reg).
📊 In total, 475 airplanes & 249 helicopters, 6,945 UAV, 438 AD missile systs, 12,009 tanks & other armoured fighting vehics, 1,152 combat vehics equipped w/ MLRS, 6,462 field artill cannons & mortars, as well as 13,262 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the SMO.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.