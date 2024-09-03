RT News September 3, 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sept 3, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
Protesters clash with police in Jerusalem as demonstrations engulf the nation calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. It follows the discovery of six dead hostages held by Hamas in the enclave. Activist and former Pink Floyd frontman, Roger Waters, vents his anger over the war in Gaza in an exclusive interview with RT. Russia marks the grim 20 year anniversary of the most brutal terror attacks in the nation's history - the siege on a school in Beslan that left over 300 dead, more than half of whom were children.