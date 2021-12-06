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Devision – Worse than Death
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111 views • December 06, 2021
This world is at a crossroads - literally. An unscrupulous power is inciting mankind to mutual confrontation and division. But an interesting experiment has shown that incitement is also subject to certain rules. If we know these and apply them in our favor, not only will any attempt at division fail, we will also defeat the true aggressor in united strength - the vaccinated and the non-vaccinated! Kla.TV founder Ivo Sasek explains in this talk exactly how this works. Spread as much as possible!
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✓ www.kla.tv/20845
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www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
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