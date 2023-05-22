Create New Account
TS12 Richard Burdick talks about the Art Deco tie clips, recent CD's, beauty and originality
Richard O Burdick
Published 16 hours ago |

00:00 introduction00:15 art deco tie clip from 1932 - amazing

01:50 Joke an=bout eighth notes in 6/8 time

02:45 a quick mention of the math of octaves of sound

03:25 a look at recent CD recordings

05:45 beauty and originality

06:38 why Mr. Burdick's music could sound familiar but is original

07:20 I Ching Music (The Book)

07:38 more on CD's

08:50 the changes to his website

10:50 Looking for work

11:55 CD77 is in progress (Rising Beauty No. 2) 56 minutes long

13:24 the I Ching could be considered "demonic" because of all the 6's

14:00 comments about "Motor 124875"

14:40 It's fun being creative

15:42 The next Beethoven CD

