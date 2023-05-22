TS12 Richard Burdick talks about the Art Deco tie clips, recent CD's, beauty and originality

00:00 introduction00:15 art deco tie clip from 1932 - amazing

01:50 Joke an=bout eighth notes in 6/8 time

02:45 a quick mention of the math of octaves of sound

03:25 a look at recent CD recordings

05:45 beauty and originality

06:38 why Mr. Burdick's music could sound familiar but is original

07:20 I Ching Music (The Book)

07:38 more on CD's

08:50 the changes to his website

10:50 Looking for work

11:55 CD77 is in progress (Rising Beauty No. 2) 56 minutes long

13:24 the I Ching could be considered "demonic" because of all the 6's

14:00 comments about "Motor 124875"

14:40 It's fun being creative

15:42 The next Beethoven CD

Learn more at https://i-ching-music.com

Follow me and share: AppleMusic: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/richard-o-burdick/280548870

BandCamp: https://richardoburdick.bandcamp.com/?external_follow=1

https://richardoburdick.bandcamp.com/?external_follow=1CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/RoBurdick/posts

https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/RoBurdick/postsFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/ICHINGMUSIC

https://www.facebook.com/ICHINGMUSICFreetalk: https://freetalk.app/RoBurdick

https://freetalk.app/RoBurdickGab: https://gab.com/R_Burdick

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/r_o_burdick Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/richard_o_burdick/

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/richard-burdick-4340b116/?trk=public-profile-join-page

Locals: https://composerfrenchhornist.locals.com/

Minds: https://www.minds.com/richard_o_burdick/

ReverbNation: https://www.reverbnation.com/richardoburdick/songs

TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@richardoscarburdick

TruthSocial: https://truthsocial.com/@R_O_Burdick

Twitter: https://twitter.com/R_O_Burdick Website: https://i-ching-music.com/

Serious Inquiries: [email protected]









Do you have CD’s to distribute? Try DistroKid I use it! ►► Get 7% off DistroKid when you signup through my custom link → https://distrokid.com/vip/seven/2284591 Thanks again for watching! :-)



