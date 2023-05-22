TS12 Richard Burdick talks about the Art Deco tie clips, recent CD's, beauty and originality

00:00 introduction00:15 art deco tie clip from 1932 - amazing
01:50 Joke an=bout eighth notes in 6/8 time
02:45 a quick mention of the math of octaves of sound
03:25 a look at recent CD recordings
05:45 beauty and originality
06:38 why Mr. Burdick's music could sound familiar but is original
07:20 I Ching Music (The Book)
07:38 more on CD's
08:50 the changes to his website
10:50 Looking for work
11:55 CD77 is in progress (Rising Beauty No. 2) 56 minutes long
13:24 the I Ching could be considered "demonic" because of all the 6's
14:00 comments about "Motor 124875"
14:40 It's fun being creative
15:42 The next Beethoven CD
Learn more at https://i-ching-music.com
