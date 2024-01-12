BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
This Saint News 12/1/2024
Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It's the stuff they really don't want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!

This week: I am cautiously optimistic but I keep asking myself: Is Donald Trump really trying to MAGA or does he represent different interests? Child sex abuse is a global thing and these testimonies are gonna chill you to the bone. Are aliens really demons? Is a fake invasion on the horizon? And have you ever taken the time to wonder what exactly is consciousness? We're gonna go through some X Files after that, I got your Top Stories all ready to go and as usual fam, we'll end up with the fun stuff.



#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews



They're the conservatives now.

https://x.com/wadestotts/status/1860108653505970642


Have you ever looked at how much money BIG PHARMA actually spends on TV advertising

https://x.com/IanCarrollShow/status/1860403436136624365


Trump Surrounding Himself with Operation Warp Speed Accomplices

https://x.com/gregreese/status/1861158478171017387TT


Trump - Is he really making America great again?

https://x.com/carey_wedler/status/1861570495772082461


Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in scenes that will rock the political establishment in Canada and send shock waves around the world.

https://x.com/tpvsean/status/1858536709962523071


Marc Andreessen dives into secret debanking of tech founders, AI control plans, and remote workers gaming the system

https://x.com/benaverbook/status/1861511166436004210

trumpcomedyrussiaufovaccineisraelpalestinemusicwardemonsconspiracybidenagendaukraineangels
