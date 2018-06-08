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[Jun 8, 2018] NASA - Looks like Rockets are just Balloons? [TRUTH ZONE]
DITRH
DITRH
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103 views • May 01, 2021
[TRUTH ZONE] - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiDAT9wXwORgLn6wtzmZXWQ
Koop Stoop: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgNji2PQ_iH8f14TSvCXlrA/videos - Try to imagine a blimp sitting vertical built with a wire frame and/or lightweight outer shell filled with hydrogen or helium with a rocket placed on the bottom. It would explain the strange slow climb look that the early rockets had when they took off as well as the wobbling and wavering that would could be caused by having a gas lighter than oxygen at the top and some weight down at the bottom.

The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.

The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.

Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.

Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp

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