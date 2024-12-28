BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mr Obnoxious
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1914 followers
56 views • 4 months ago

Timestamps:
00:00 - Introduction
01:07 - Assisted Dying
04:32 - Government Role in Society
07:31 - Pandemic Reflections
12:39 - Infection Fatality Rate
17:44 - Government-Driven Fear
20:03 - China's Strict Lockdown Policies
25:02 - Vaccine Rollout and Controversy
32:19 - Personal Vaccine Hesitations
39:22 - Risks Associated with Vaccines
47:55 - Corporate Capture in Healthcare
55:42 - Influence of Milton Friedman
1:03:49 - Misconceptions About Low Cholesterol
1:06:30 - Lifestyle Changes Over Medications
1:07:54 - Transforming NHS Through Health
1:08:02 - Overcoming Industry Opposition
1:11:36 - Pushback Against Public Health Advocacy
1:16:22 - Government and Corporate Collusion
1:20:14 - Challenges in Changing Dietary Guidelines
1:25:30 - Big Pharma's Global Influence
1:35:12 - Importance of Grassroots Movements

vaccinesddeadlymr obnoxious
