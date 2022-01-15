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Police and your rights and freedoms part 1
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84 views • January 15, 2022
I am sharing these videos from Eternallyaware so this information get out so we all know our rights and freedoms. The police are not our friends and most of these people don't know the law and what they truly represent.
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