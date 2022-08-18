Nightmare Bombshell: DHS Whistleblower Confirms Biden Illegally Smuggling Children

Savanah Hernandez of https://banned.video/channel/sav-says joins The Alex Jones Show to break down what she found after talking to a whistle blower who exposed federally backed child trafficking at the southern US border.

Watch her full report here: https://banned.video/watch?id=62fbfee2c66f14748a8ce7d5

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