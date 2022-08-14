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https://gnews.org/post/p182197eb
On August 11, Miles Guo mentioned in a Gettr video that a source from some country’s intelligence agency alerted him to an article published by Zerohedge, an American media outlet that works with the Russian KGB. It is believed that the article was provided by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) for Zerohedge, and the author is essentially anti-America and has close ties to the CCP. This article aims to bring damage to Miles in the bankruptcy case by spreading out-of-context disinformation about Miles. For example, it only mentioned Miles’ ample wealth but not a word about the CCP’s persecution of Miles and the fact that Miles is the one who wanted to take down the CCP