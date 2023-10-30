Herod and Solomon's Temple Location ~ The City of David ~ Gihon Spring

Jeremiah 26:18 Micah the Morasthite prophesied in the days of Hezekiah king of Judah, and spake to all the people of Judah, saying, Thus saith the LORD of hosts; Zion Shall Be Plowed Like a Field, and Jerusalem Shall Become Heaps {70AD} , and the mountain of the house as the high places of a forest. Remarkable Insight to where the Temples of Solomon and Herod could Actually have been Built & located at. My ~ My ~ My, We are that close to the Third one being Rebuilt. Gihon Spring in Arabic نبع ام الدرج or Fountain of the Virgin, also known as Saint Mary's Pool, is a spring in the Kidron Valley. It was the main source of water for the Pool of Siloam in Jebus and the later City of David, the original site of Jerusalem. King Solomon, the son of King David, was anointed King over Israel by this spring: “…and they mounted Solomon upon King David's mule, and led him to the Gihon. https://thefinalwitness.com/ https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ https://brandnewtube.com/studio https://rumble.com/c/c-3824

