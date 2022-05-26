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Geothermal Greenhouse Step-by-Step: #1 Planning
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160 views • May 26, 2022
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Doug shares his full plan, design and sources in building his geothermal greenhouse.
- LDS Prepper YouTube Channel: https://LDSPrepper.com
- LDS Prepper Store: https://LDSPrepperStore.com
- Greenhouse Plastic: https://farmplasticsupply.com
- SE Idaho Excavator: Brad Speakman 208-351-5087
- Greenhouse Thermometer/Hydrometer: https://amzn.to/3FmuK7H
- Geothermal Fan/Blower: https://amzn.to/3Fs2alw
- Variable Fan Speed Controller: https://amzn.to/3MZSPUC
- High Tunnel Greenhouse Vent with Automatic Opener: https://www.agriculturesolutions.com/high-tunnel-greenhouse-vent-with-automatic-opener
- Greenhouse Kits: http://obcnw.com
- High Tunnel Kits: https://FarmesFriend.com
Doug shares his full plan, design and sources in building his geothermal greenhouse.
- LDS Prepper YouTube Channel: https://LDSPrepper.com
- LDS Prepper Store: https://LDSPrepperStore.com
- Greenhouse Plastic: https://farmplasticsupply.com
- SE Idaho Excavator: Brad Speakman 208-351-5087
- Greenhouse Thermometer/Hydrometer: https://amzn.to/3FmuK7H
- Geothermal Fan/Blower: https://amzn.to/3Fs2alw
- Variable Fan Speed Controller: https://amzn.to/3MZSPUC
- High Tunnel Greenhouse Vent with Automatic Opener: https://www.agriculturesolutions.com/high-tunnel-greenhouse-vent-with-automatic-opener
- Greenhouse Kits: http://obcnw.com
- High Tunnel Kits: https://FarmesFriend.com
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