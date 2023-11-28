TAOISM | Why You MUST Learn With Your HEART!

We live in a world of many hearts and minds. The Ancient Chinese Taoist's had a word for heart-mind which they called xin. If you want to learn with your mind, perhaps you actually want to learn with your heart. As history starts to show us, we must. Over 50 Speakers & Tons Of Resources: https://nita.one/summit A powerful philosophical book for any reader: https://nita.one/tao Write an article, we will turn it into a video for you, network with others and more: https://theliberator.us All The Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth - #taoism #laozi #zhuangzi #tao #daoism #dao #daoist #taoist #powerfulmotivation #powerfulvideo #spiritual #spiritualawakening #spiritualjourney #spirituality #awakening #powerful #inspirational #shocking #motivational #motivation #inspiration #documentary #documentaries #thinking

