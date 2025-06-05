BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Japan Fights Back Against WHO Pandemic Treaty and Deadly Shots
GodTaughtMeHow
GodTaughtMeHow
51 views • 15 hours ago

See the Gibraltar Messenger's post/thread at Defending-Gibraltar that contains this video:

Covid Headlines of Interest

https://defending-gibraltar.net/t/covid-headlines-of-interest/6503/3

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net


This video is not necessarily the views or opinion of Defending-Gibraltar Truther_Forum or GodTaughtMeHow:

https://Defending-Gibraltar.net.

It IS a clear Sign of the times (the end of days/last generation of man).

https://jahtruth.net/signs.htm

As the world wakes from it's spiritual stupor, God has provided a way out of this mess:

https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

A Truther Forum for “God's Elect” with current events information (VAX, Covid, 5G, Prophecy, + MORE) and interaction among like-minded God fearing people seeking and posting The Truth can be found at the link below:

https://defending-gibraltar.net

https://christs.net

There are Scriptural/Biblical/Prophecy videos created by U/us with timely vital information on these channels:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/godtaughtmehow/

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/godtaughtmehow

Keep up to date, Judgement Day draweth neigh.

Fair use principles under Section 107 of the Copyright Act allow the unlicensed use of copyrighted materials for fair use purposes, such as commentary, criticism, teaching, and news reporting.

Keywords
vaccinecanadajapandepopulationcovid
