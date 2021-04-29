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Straight Talk Part 7: Only These People Make Money
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20 views • April 29, 2021
Real talk… there's 3 myths about network marketing businesses that we're tackling today. (1) Only the people at the top make any money; (2) Only those who get in early make any money; and (3) Only those who open a new territory (or new country) make any money.
You've gotta be so careful who you listen to on this, because the "advice" changes dramatically, based on who you talk to. Today I'm gonna tell you the real truth about this industry, from my own 30 years of experience.
I don't mind critics. But I do mind when people are out there badmouth Network Marketing strictly for their own agenda. They're trying to destabilize your network marketing business, so they can get you to switch gears and buy their training course instead.
I think that's dishonest, and just plain wrong. Let me show you...
★ Subscribe to the channel for more training and tips on building your own network marketing business.
★ Click here to see more Network Marketing Power or connect with Tim Sales: https://NetworkMarketingPower.com
★ About Tim Sales - Network Marketing Power:
Tim Sales is a 30-year veteran in Network Marketing. He's a million-dollar earner in multiple companies, he's been interviewed by Larry King and Grant Cardone, and now he's sharing his knowledge on how to build a successful network marketing business of your own, with real-world examples from his 30-year experience in the industry.
He's breaking down the industry into little bite-sized pieces, so you have exactly what it takes to really have success in network marketing.
You can also search #NetworkMarketingPower #TimSales #NetworkMarketing
You've gotta be so careful who you listen to on this, because the "advice" changes dramatically, based on who you talk to. Today I'm gonna tell you the real truth about this industry, from my own 30 years of experience.
I don't mind critics. But I do mind when people are out there badmouth Network Marketing strictly for their own agenda. They're trying to destabilize your network marketing business, so they can get you to switch gears and buy their training course instead.
I think that's dishonest, and just plain wrong. Let me show you...
★ Subscribe to the channel for more training and tips on building your own network marketing business.
★ Click here to see more Network Marketing Power or connect with Tim Sales: https://NetworkMarketingPower.com
★ About Tim Sales - Network Marketing Power:
Tim Sales is a 30-year veteran in Network Marketing. He's a million-dollar earner in multiple companies, he's been interviewed by Larry King and Grant Cardone, and now he's sharing his knowledge on how to build a successful network marketing business of your own, with real-world examples from his 30-year experience in the industry.
He's breaking down the industry into little bite-sized pieces, so you have exactly what it takes to really have success in network marketing.
You can also search #NetworkMarketingPower #TimSales #NetworkMarketing
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