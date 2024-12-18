BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Brighteon Broadcast News, Dec 18, 2024 – The SUITCASE NUKES threat – Are the drones trying to locate missing nuclear terrorism devices?
15631 views • 4 months ago

- Special Guests and Show Preview (0:03)

- Mystery Drones and Nuclear Material (3:43)

- John Ferguson's Testimony (6:48)

- Stan Johnson's Prophecy Club Interview (13:27)

- Potential Impact of Suitcase Nukes (22:37)

- Preparedness and Sponsorship (33:09)

- Special Report on 2025 (35:07)

- Interview with Michael Yon (1:07:45)

- Gas Leak Scenario and Common Sense Reactions (1:20:16)

- China's Influence and Local Government Collaboration (1:22:59)

- Trump's UN Budget Freeze and Enforcing U.S. Laws (1:25:36)

- China's Ambitions and U.S. Military Presence (1:27:12)

- Mystery Drones and Military Bases (1:30:22)

- Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency Concerns (1:42:59)

- Gold and Fiat Currencies (1:55:18)

- BRICS System and Global Currency Shifts (2:00:58)

- Syria and Regional Conflicts (2:09:05)

- Cultural Influences and Historical Perspectives (2:14:21)

- Introduction and Overview of Suitcase Nukes (2:28:10)

- Russian Defector's Prophecy and Michael Bolda's Dream (2:30:32)

- Additional Dreams and Visions (2:32:19)

- Vicky Parnell's Vision and Henry Gruber's Prophecy (2:33:53)

- Discussion on Q Anon and Prophecy Authenticity (2:40:38)

- Understanding Bible Prophecy and the Role of Human Free Will (2:44:31)

- The Timeline of the Tribulation and Current Events (2:50:45)

- The Antichrist and the Mark of the Beast (2:54:33)

- Preparation for Economic Collapse and EMP Protection (3:11:45)

- Conclusion and Final Thoughts (3:15:48)


For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport


NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.


