Foundations – the instruments of power of the wealthy aristocracy

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Did you know that foundations can also be worth billions and therefore very
powerful? That‘s why it's important to pay close attention to what foundations
worth billions use their money for. Thomas Röper, operator of the
media-critical portal Anti-Spiegel, reveals in his book „Inside Corona“, among
other things, what ulterior goals are often pursued with foundations and NGOs.
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