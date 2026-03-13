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💥Tel Aviv, looks like a missile strike?
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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223 views • 2 days ago

💥Tel Aviv (no description yet, looks like a missile strike?)

Adding: There was another too short video to post, description:

🔥Tel Aviv region, a strike on a major road, strike of looks like 2 story building. 

Also, on another, looks like a hole in a parking garage.

Another video, silent video is clearly of a big fire in the middle of the road, maybe a residential area.

Adding: Israeli media: An Iranian missile hits a three-story building in Shoham, southeast of Tel Aviv, and a fire breaks out at the scene.

Israeli media: It is estimated that Hezbollah possesses around 25,000 rockets and missiles.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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