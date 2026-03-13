💥Tel Aviv, looks like a missile strike?

💥Tel Aviv (no description yet, looks like a missile strike?)

Adding: There was another too short video to post, description:

🔥Tel Aviv region, a strike on a major road, strike of looks like 2 story building.

Also, on another, looks like a hole in a parking garage.

Another video, silent video is clearly of a big fire in the middle of the road, maybe a residential area.

Adding: Israeli media: An Iranian missile hits a three-story building in Shoham, southeast of Tel Aviv, and a fire breaks out at the scene.

Israeli media: It is estimated that Hezbollah possesses around 25,000 rockets and missiles.