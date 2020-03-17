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The similarity of the 1957 H2N2 Asian Flu virus and the Wuhan COVID-19
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28 views • March 17, 2020
the "Wuhan coronavirus" so called, is similar to the 1957 H2N2 Asian Flu pandemic virus in many ways . Marco Predic, the author of this video has laid out the factual description of the virus' attributes and manifestations, the outcomes as history tells,, as well as some of the lessons learned from that event. Much applies here as to what we know regarding the current possible pandemic we are facing. Thanks Marco. ~JT
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