https://gettr.com/post/p2g3bfm199d
The CCP is eyeing interfering with the U.S. presidential election next year in 2024.
中共正试图干涉明年的美国总统选举。
@stinchfield1776 @Nicole7749
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #grantstinchfield #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp
