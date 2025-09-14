BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Jewish writer Jacob Cohen explains the "Sayanim”…

Most people have never heard the word Sayanim, yet it describes one of the most effective and secretive intelligence networks in the world.

A Sayan (from the Hebrew word for “helper”) isn’t a Mossad agent. They’re not trained spies or soldiers. They’re ordinary people; lawyers, bankers, business owners, doctors etc, living normal lives in cities across the world. But if the phone rings, they are expected to help Israel.

Help can mean many things: providing an apartment, lending a car, offering money, facilitating introductions, opening doors in government, finance, or media. (Providing a private yet?)

One call, one favor, and Mossad suddenly has global reach that far exceeds the size of Israel itself.

The existence of this system was first exposed by former Mossad officer Victor Ostrovsky in his book By Way of Deception. He claimed there are thousands of Sayanim worldwide, ready to act at a moment’s notice.

Of course, the ethical question looms: what does it mean if a nation can quietly rely on a hidden web of loyalty embedded inside other countries’ institutions?

The Sayanim network reveals how intelligence power doesn’t just depend on weapons or surveillance, it depends on people. Invisible strings that connect across borders, waiting to be pulled.

