RT News - May 11 2026 2PM GMT

May 11, 2026

rt.com









Russia’s Defence Ministry accuses Kiev of violating the Victory Day ceasefire thousands of times since it took effect on Friday. Moscow says its army is observing the ceasefire, and is only responding-in-kind to the assaults. Donald Trump rejects Iran’s response to his peace deal proposal - calling it ‘totally unacceptable’ - coming after he threatened lethal action against anyone getting between the US and the Islamic Republic’s enriched uranium. France’s President dials up the charm in Kenya - seeking to win back some love for Paris at an African development summit. It follows several nations on the continent giving the former colonial power’s troops and institutions, the boot in recent years.





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