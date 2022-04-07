© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TARJÁNI SZILVIA, MOLEKULÁRIS BIOLÓGUS A VAK-CINÁROL ÉS AZ AZT SZPONSZORÁLO HATTÉRHATALOMROL
Follow
0
Share
Report
36 views • April 07, 2022
Végre egy nagyon jo összefoglalo magyarul.
Bár ez a video mostmár majdnem egy éves.
Ez a youtube channelje (de ez a video valahogy mindenhonnan le lett szedve; vajon azért mert magát a "vak-cinát" vonja kétségbe?).
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcNKu6W_AK226p8C3xnAjgg/featured
Apro megjegyzés :
Nagyon beletalalhatott a valosagba, mert ugy tünik nagyon nem akarjak ezt a videot sehol se ! Bitchut nem akarja jovahagyni, juhtubjan sincs fönt.
This video looks like being blacklisted. Jus-tube, Bitchut doesn't want it. Will try Rumble... Bravo Brighteon. One of the only freespeech/truth platforms!
Bár ez a video mostmár majdnem egy éves.
Ez a youtube channelje (de ez a video valahogy mindenhonnan le lett szedve; vajon azért mert magát a "vak-cinát" vonja kétségbe?).
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcNKu6W_AK226p8C3xnAjgg/featured
Apro megjegyzés :
Nagyon beletalalhatott a valosagba, mert ugy tünik nagyon nem akarjak ezt a videot sehol se ! Bitchut nem akarja jovahagyni, juhtubjan sincs fönt.
This video looks like being blacklisted. Jus-tube, Bitchut doesn't want it. Will try Rumble... Bravo Brighteon. One of the only freespeech/truth platforms!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.