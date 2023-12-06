Uncle Sam Sends Bills to Soldiers Who Left Gear Behind in Afghanistan

It's absolutely crazy to me the Army would have the balls to charge individual soldiers for leaving gear behind in Afghanistan. The US government, via its military branches, left $7 billion dollars' worth of equipment behind there. $7 billion! All of which the Taliban has access too. Aircraft, UAV's, vehicles, munitions, including precision missiles, guns and communications equipment. Some of which no doubt found its way to Hamas that they used when they invaded Israel on October 7th. Maybe the US taxpayers should send the miliary a bill? Or Congress? Or Joe Biden himself. Seriously, what a bunch of idiots.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.