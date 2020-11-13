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PCR TEST SHOULD NEVER BEEN USED - Coronavirus COVID-19: The Risks, The Testing&The Treatments-David Crowe
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185 views • November 13, 2020
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A big THC welcome to David Crowe. He's a telecommunications consultant, environmentalist, writer and critic of science and medicine.
He was one of the founders of the Alberta Greens (Green Party of Alberta), edited their newsletter for over a decade, was the party’s president until October 2004, and the party’s Chief Financial Officer until December 2008. I
He also was founder of the Alberta Reappraising AIDS Society, am on the advisory council of AnotherLook and created the JusticeForEJ.com site. In 2008 he was appointed President of Rethinking AIDS, a position he still holds.
A big THC welcome to David Crowe. He's a telecommunications consultant, environmentalist, writer and critic of science and medicine.
He was one of the founders of the Alberta Greens (Green Party of Alberta), edited their newsletter for over a decade, was the party’s president until October 2004, and the party’s Chief Financial Officer until December 2008. I
He also was founder of the Alberta Reappraising AIDS Society, am on the advisory council of AnotherLook and created the JusticeForEJ.com site. In 2008 he was appointed President of Rethinking AIDS, a position he still holds.
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