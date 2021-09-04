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National Champion University Debate Team
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21 views • September 04, 2021
I don't want to prejudice your opinion, but why do you think this university debate team won the national championship?
Welcome to the power-dive into mediocrity while our culture augers into the depths.
Welcome to the power-dive into mediocrity while our culture augers into the depths.
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