Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THE PANTHER G WHEN THE FINAL MODEL ROCKS AND THERE IS NOT MUCH MORE YOU CAN IMPROVE
channel image
RDRIVER TANKERY and GAMING
8 Subscribers
Shop nowDonate Subscribe Star
9 views
Published 16 hours ago

While they did make one last model "The F" this was the most produced and final real combat fitted model Panther to hit the battlefield. A good example of a tank reaching its full potential. Unlike the M48 SUPER which should have never seen the planning board 20+ years later.

Keywords
russiatechnologygamingtankswarthunderpanzer

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket