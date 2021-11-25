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Give Thanks: A Song of Praise and Thanksgiving
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20 views • November 25, 2021
This video is a collection of images that illustrate the message of the familiar Christian song, "Give Thanks", written by Henry Smith. The instrumental piano rendition of this song is melodious and inspirational, conveying the idea that we should take time to count our blessings in our daily walk with the Lord.
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