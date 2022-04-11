The People's Convoy Returns to California | DEFEAT THE MANDATES RALLY in L.A.

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Brian Brase: "I ask everyone around the world, not just in this nation, but around the world, to stand up. Now is the time to remind our government and governments around the world that they WORK FOR US!"