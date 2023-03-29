BOOM! Kentucky Bill Prohibiting Enforcement of Federal Firearms Bans BECOMES LAW! BIG WIN for Rights

- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear decided to take no action on a bill that prohibits law enforcement from "enforcing federal firearms bans" in the state.House Bill 153 was sent to the governor's office on March 15 after it was passed by the House and Senate. It was then sent to the Secretary of State's Office on March 28, without the governor's signature, so it became law.

In previous WDRB reporting, the bill's sponsor, Rep. Josh Bray, R-Mount Vernon, said the concept behind the bill is "pretty simple."

"It says going forward no state tax dollars or state manpower will be allocated towards the law enforcement of federal firearms ban regulations after Jan. 1, 2021," Bray said.

Under the new law, Kentucky police and law enforcement officers are not allowed to adopt rules, regulations or ordinances that require the enforcement of such bans. Police agencies are also prohibited from "allocating public resources or moneys in the enforcement of federal firearm bans." #Breaking #GunRights #Kentucky #News

