Bartholomew 'Black Bart' Roberts: "The Great Pyrate"

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He was born John Robert in Little Newport ( Casnewydd Bach ), Pembrokeshire, Wales in 1682 and killed in battle in 1722. He became known as Bartholomew Roberts as a pirate and after his death as "Black Bart" or Barti Ddu in Welsh.
"A merry life but a short one"
-Bartholomew "Black Bart" Roberts
Further Info:
https://goldenageofpiracy.org/pirates/bartholomew-roberts.php
https://www.badassoftheweek.com/bartholomew-roberts
Mirrored - The Legends of History