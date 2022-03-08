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Bartholomew 'Black Bart' Roberts: "The Great Pyrate"
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101 views • March 08, 2022
Bartholomew Roberts was considered to be the most successful pirate who ever lived, and that's no exaggeration. He dominated the seas and would be remembered as the last pirates to close the curtain on the golden age of piracy. In a three year career as a pirate he captured over 400 vessels.

He was born John Robert in Little Newport ( Casnewydd Bach ), Pembrokeshire, Wales in 1682 and killed in battle in 1722. He became known as Bartholomew Roberts as a pirate and after his death as "Black Bart" or Barti Ddu in Welsh.

"A merry life but a short one"
-Bartholomew "Black Bart" Roberts

Further Info:
https://goldenageofpiracy.org/pirates/bartholomew-roberts.php

https://www.badassoftheweek.com/bartholomew-roberts

Mirrored - The Legends of History
Keywords
walesbartholomew robertsblack bartbarti ddupembrokeshirethe great pyratethe golden age of piracy
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