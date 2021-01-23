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The WHO Announces the Plandemic is 'Over' now that the Biden Regime is Installed
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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263 views • January 23, 2021
The Crypto Vigilante: https://dollarvigilante.com/tcv

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Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book

Visit Anarchapulco 2021: https://anarchapulco.com

INTRO VID: Jonny Dart - Never get the vac*ine official video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_8bkhrcQMTM

Get on the Healy Presentation with Pyasa: https://dollarvigilante.com/healy

Sourdough, fermented pasta: https://kaslosourdough.com

WHO ADMITS PANDEMIC IS OVER! - PCR TESTS ARE MOSTLY FALSE POSITIVES! - IT WAS ALL A LIE! - World Alternative Media: https://www.bitchute.com/video/XFkE18ypSg64/

Fauci says coronavirus infections might be plateauing: https://www.nasdaq.com/articles/fauci-says-coronavirus-infections-might-be-plateauing-2021-01-21

We’re so sorry for all of the frustration you’ve experienced here & are incredibly sorry for not following up until now. After further review your channel has been reinstated – we’ve sent an email w/ details. We’re looking into why this happened, & can answer any q’s via email.: https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/status/1352683961479163904

https://pressfortruth.ca/the-press-for-truth-youtube-channel-has-been-reinstatedsort-of/ - has strike already, can’t upload until Feb 11!

A silver lining to the Biden administration labeling Libertarians terrorists is that the CIA will probably start giving us money and weapons now: https://twitter.com/avensobrien/status/1352620854958559233

NOBODY ACTUALLY LIKES JOE BIDEN! THEY’RE PLAYING YOU LIKE A FOOL AND THE ELITE ARE LAUGHING IT UP - Press for Truth: https://www.bitchute.com/video/taSmhG3UJba2/

Florida bank says it has closed Trump's accounts: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/florida-bank-says-it-has-closed-trumps-accounts

Fundraiser for NJ Gym:
https://atilisfundraiser.com/

NJ Gym Bank Account Wiped Out:
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/nj-gov-wipes-out-gyms-bank-account-for-remaining-open-in-defiance-of-lockdown

The fact that an ounce of #gold can be divided into grams does not make it any less scarce. That's because its the weight of gold that's scarce relative to the demand to use it as a metal. Bitcoin weighs nothing and is used for nothing. So, dividing #Bitcoin reduces its scarcity.: https://twitter.com/PeterSchiff/status/1352712670122827776

Exit Bond Vigilantes, Enter Crypto Vigilantes
https://www.zerohedge.com/crypto/exit-bond-vigilantes-enter-crypto-vigilantes
Keywords
trumpbidencovid19
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