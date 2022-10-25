BOSTON UNIVERSITY LAB CREATES NEW DEADLY COVID STRAIN

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The Highwire with Del Bigtree: Is Boston University the new Wuhan? Researchers there have skipped the required NIH framework for dangerous pathogens to create a chimeric SARS virus strain on American soil.
#GainOfFunction #BostonUniversity
POSTED: October 24, 2022