NATO & UKRAINE Are SHOCKED By Russia's New Effective Tactics Near BELOGOROVKA┃RF Entered OCHERETINO
The Prisoner
Published Tuesday

After the village of Semenovka completely came under the control of the Russian army, the Russian high military command decided not to give the enemy a break. In particular, the Russian Army began to rapidly develop its success on the 'Semenovka-Berdychi-Novobakhmutovka-Ocheretino' line. Constant pressure from the Russian troops led to the fact that the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine could not stand it and the Ukrainian army began to surrender its positions also in other settlements of the Avdiivka direction of the front................ ******************************************************

