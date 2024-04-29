https://drericberg.com/

In this video, we’re going to talk about one of the worst protein sources in the world. After having a horrible reaction to some “chicken wings” that I ate, I called to find out what was in them. It turns out they were plant-based chicken wings made with textured vegetable protein. Textured vegetable protein, or textured soy protein, is the worst protein in the world. Soy or cottonseed is used as the “vegetable” to make this protein. Textured vegetable protein was invented in 1960 as a way to use the waste produced from seed oils. It has been used in veggie burgers, fake meat products, cereals, and many other food products. Textured vegetable protein is an ultra-processed ingredient. To make it, oil, nutrients, and fiber are removed from the soybean using heat and chemicals like hexane. There are no long-term safety studies or upper limit on hexane established by the FDA. Chronic hexane toxicity is a condition caused by inhaling hexane, so what happens when you ingest it? Over 95% of textured vegetable protein is GMO, and when consumed, it robs nutrients from your liver. It’s very similar to soy protein isolates. Any time you consume pure protein without fat, you are creating stress in your body, especially if the protein doesn't contain key nutrients like fat-soluble vitamins A, E, D, and K.

Disclaimer: Dr. Eric Berg received his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic in 1988. His use of “doctor” or “Dr.” in relation to himself solely refers to that degree. Dr. Berg is a licensed chiropractor in Virginia, California, and Louisiana, but he no longer practices chiropractic in any state and does not see patients, so he can focus on educating people as a full-time activity, yet he maintains an active license. This video is for general informational purposes only. It should not be used to self-diagnose, and it is not a substitute for a medical exam, cure, treatment, diagnosis, prescription, or recommendation. It does not create a doctor-patient relationship between Dr. Berg and you. You should not make any change in your health regimen or diet before first consulting a physician and obtaining a medical exam, diagnosis, and recommendation. Always seek the advice of a physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

