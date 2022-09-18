Buy Chicken NOW, Stockpile Chicken NO REFRIGERATION | Prepping | Canning Chicken Canning chicken, SUPER EASY, raw pack chicken Buy chicken now, Chicken will soon be overpriced or unavailable. Buy Meat NOW And Preserve It With NO REFRIGERATION, its time for Prepping and Canning raw pack chicken! DO THIS NOW BEFORE ITS TO LATE! Canning Ground Beef/ super easy https://youtu.be/BZV0-uFmTCE More amazing tips: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL4... Meat shortage video: https://youtu.be/xcjv6MRhFCs Canning meat with out a pressure canner video: https://youtu.be/VnVXU8lphFE FREEZE RIGHT FREEZE DRYER If you would like to buy a Freeze Right freeze dryer like I pointed to in video- this is my affiliate link- it will help out our channel by reserving a small commission and will not cost anything extra to you ! :) Link: https://affiliates.harvestright.com/1... Remember the usda recommends canned meat storage for one year, but it is commonly known for meat to be canned correctly and stored and last up to 15 years. Prep now, whether you are a prepper or not the time is now with the chicken and poultry shortages and other food shortages, and the supply and demand is a growing concern with the supply chain issues prepper or not you need to be prepping! This is why everyone is prepping right now because things are getting bad in this world with shelves going empty. Homemade Chicken seasoning recipe: 3 tsp salt 2 tsp paprika 1 tsp cayenne pepper 1 tsp onion powder 1 1\4 tsp thyme 1 tsp garlic powder 1/2 tsp black pepper ( 2 tsp per pint) The inflation and hyperinflation is also another thing that is getting bad, the prices of groceries are going through the roof! and it is super smart to stock up now stockpile things you will buy eventually and buy them now while it is available and priced lower because prices are going up. Chicken and poultry especially may disappear and not be available in coming months! and if chicken and poultry is available it may be triple the cost meaning only rich people will be able to purchase groceries. Canning raw pack chicken is easy and fast, learning how to pressure can chicken the easy way could help you now with making sure your family has chicken and poultry through any food shortages as bird flu is getting bad and bird flu is causing a chicken and poultry shortages. Now is the time to buy chicken before it inflation of chicken get so high you can not afford it, or chicken and poultry is no longer on shelve, empty shelves; stockpile chicken now with out refrigeration. You can store chicken long term in canning jars for years, that is long term preservation of chicken in canning jars. Pressure canning chicken is something anyone can do that has a pressure canner like our all American model 921 pressure canner. Any pressure canner can pressure can chicken. It is a matter of reading the manual of your pressure canner and it will be very easy to pressure can chicken for long term food storage. have you heard about the bird flu and the killing of all the chickens and turkeys and entire farms loosing all of there chickens? This will cause egg shortages, chicken shortages turkey shortages and poultry shortages in the grocery stores all around the would as the U.S. is the second largest exporter of poultry to the world so I the importance of buying chicken now and pressure canning raw pack chicken could not be more important. This is how you pressure can chicken, pressure can; raw pack chicken is so easy. Hyper inflation is here, canning chicken is a prepping skill you must learn to be able to go buy meat right now and store it with out refrigeration! and store if for many years. Do this now, meat shortages will consume the world soon and food shortages will plague the world, prepping now for that storm is very smart. The time to learn how to be self reliant is now, the time to buy food and stockpile food is now, the time learn how to can meat long term is now. Our pressure canner/ all American 921 pressure canner/ amazon link: https://amzn.to/3JSMDfD the complete guide to pressure canning book https://amzn.to/3Kp1LBQ Note we are an amazon affiliate. The price will always be the same to you, on some items we may receive a small commission. #Buychickennowstockpilechickennowrefrigeration #prepping #canningchicken