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Healthy Aging: Tips for Reducing Your Risk of Alzheimer's and Dementia
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150 views • July 09, 2020
Watch this video to learn more about Alzheimer's and hear Dr. Group's tips for reducing your risk of developing this devastating disease.
Did you know that Alzheimer’s disease impairs the mental health of well over 40 million people around the world? It is also the leading cause of dementia. In this video, Dr. Edward Group explains the symptoms and underlying root causes of these terrible conditions. While Alzheimer’s is associated with aging, it is not a normal part of healthy aging. As he explains some of the factors that can lead to the development of the disease, Dr. Group also lays out several tips to help you avoid those risks. Watch this video to find out more about supporting a healthy mind for years to come.
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Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He assumes a hands-on approach to producing new and advanced life changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's our mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
View Our Top Selling Products:
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https://www.globalhealingcenter.com/a...
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Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
Did you know that Alzheimer’s disease impairs the mental health of well over 40 million people around the world? It is also the leading cause of dementia. In this video, Dr. Edward Group explains the symptoms and underlying root causes of these terrible conditions. While Alzheimer’s is associated with aging, it is not a normal part of healthy aging. As he explains some of the factors that can lead to the development of the disease, Dr. Group also lays out several tips to help you avoid those risks. Watch this video to find out more about supporting a healthy mind for years to come.
-------
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He assumes a hands-on approach to producing new and advanced life changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's our mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
View Our Top Selling Products:
https://www.globalhealingcenter.com?u...
Read our Health Articles:
https://www.globalhealingcenter.com/n...
Read more about Dr. Group:
https://www.globalhealingcenter.com/a...
Follow us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/GlobalHealin...
____________
-
Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
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