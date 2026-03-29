MK Ultra Survivor Exposes the Hidden World Under Disneyland | SURVIVOR STORIES EP01, Part 2

In Part Two of my conversation with J.R. Sweet, an MK Ultra survivor, former CIA-programmed sleeper assassin, and whistleblower born into a Satanic bloodline, we go deeper into the machinery itself. Building on the foundation laid in Part One, J.R. takes us beneath Disneyland literally, into a hidden world operating just below the surface of one of the most recognizable places on earth. He also walks us through "the most dangerous game," accounts of programming embedded inside everyday institutions, and what he believes is a vast network of mind-controlled individuals living among us. This is not an abstract conversation about corruption. It is a firsthand account of specific places, specific mechanisms, and the specific ways human beings are turned into weapons of the state and then discarded. ⚠️ WARNING: This episode contains extremely disturbing and graphic subject matter, including descriptions of violence, abuse, and ritual trauma. Viewer discretion is strongly advised. This content is intended for adults (18+) only and may be triggering for survivors of trauma or programming. This episode should never be shown to children. Leave your reaction in the comments. I read them all. Visit J.R.’s website: https://mormonmonarch.com/ Contact J.R.: [email protected] Join the waitlist for the Ark Community at https://buildtheark.com/ To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Download Rumble Wallet now and step away from the big banks — for good! https://rumblewallet.onelink.me/bJsX/maninamerica Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save. Ready Score test: https://readyscore.com/ Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/